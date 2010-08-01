pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:33 AM #1
    Glenn240
    Glenn240 is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    Virginia
    Age
    59
    Posts
    606

    96 RN SuperJet Hull with title in southern Md. $595

    96 Hull with title. Hood, pole, nose cover, burple rail trim, bumpers, etc.etc are all there. Pretty much bare otherwise. Came with Jettrim mats that were carefully removed for a paint job (that never happened) but they can be reinstalled easily enough. Original white on the outside with stock graphics removed. Inside has had some glass work done on both sides. Has stress cracks etc, from what I assume was spending a lot of time in surf or wave jumping. Looks good from 15 feet. Amazingly enough the hull is not waterlogged, it weighs next to nothing. No pics today, but will take some tomorrow. Send me a pm with a phone number and I will send pics when I have them. Located in Md zip 20628. Thanks, Glenn
    06 SXR Limited, a couple of modded RNs, and WAY too much other crap !!!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:38 AM #2
    JSNate
    JSNate is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    53
    Posts
    4,150

    Re: 96 RN SuperJet Hull with title in southern Md. $595

    Subscribed
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 