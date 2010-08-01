Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 RN SuperJet Hull with title in southern Md. $595 #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 59 Posts 606 96 RN SuperJet Hull with title in southern Md. $595 96 Hull with title. Hood, pole, nose cover, burple rail trim, bumpers, etc.etc are all there. Pretty much bare otherwise. Came with Jettrim mats that were carefully removed for a paint job (that never happened) but they can be reinstalled easily enough. Original white on the outside with stock graphics removed. Inside has had some glass work done on both sides. Has stress cracks etc, from what I assume was spending a lot of time in surf or wave jumping. Looks good from 15 feet. Amazingly enough the hull is not waterlogged, it weighs next to nothing. No pics today, but will take some tomorrow. Send me a pm with a phone number and I will send pics when I have them. Located in Md zip 20628. Thanks, Glenn 06 SXR Limited, a couple of modded RNs, and WAY too much other crap !!!!!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 4,150 Re: 96 RN SuperJet Hull with title in southern Md. $595 Subscribed Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

