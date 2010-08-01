96 Hull with title. Hood, pole, nose cover, burple rail trim, bumpers, etc.etc are all there. Pretty much bare otherwise. Came with Jettrim mats that were carefully removed for a paint job (that never happened) but they can be reinstalled easily enough. Original white on the outside with stock graphics removed. Inside has had some glass work done on both sides. Has stress cracks etc, from what I assume was spending a lot of time in surf or wave jumping. Looks good from 15 feet. Amazingly enough the hull is not waterlogged, it weighs next to nothing. No pics today, but will take some tomorrow. Send me a pm with a phone number and I will send pics when I have them. Located in Md zip 20628. Thanks, Glenn