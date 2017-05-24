Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: blue 550 gets heart transplant #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,156 blue 550 gets heart transplant my ported out 550 reed engine in my blue ski lost compression on the front cylinder last fall and i happened to come across a mostly complete 94 750ssxi for 150 bucks. supposedly ran when put up. had a dead battery when i went to pick it up so i figured for 150 bucks for a mostly complete 750 minus the pump couldnt go wrong. got it home, put a battery in it and it turned over but had low compression in the front cylinder. pulled it apart to find out what was wrong and found a hole in one of the pistons. cylinder walls looked fine so new pistons and honing the cylinders along with a full gasket kit as well as wrist pin bearings was in order. the e box had all broken plastic fittings so i ordered all new ones. picked up a Rhaas conversion plate for the engine. since this one has 2 engine settings depending on the coupler you run. i had the stock 750 coupler and havent seen anyone else try that setting. it uses the stock 650/750 engine coupler which sets the engine back about 3/4 to 1 inch.



also running the stock 750 electronics with the stock ssxi ebox. mounting it was interesting but i found a cheap, clean way to mount it. i did have to sacrifice cutting the hood liner to clear the ebox with the stock js550 driveline. ended up getting some 3/4, 1/8 thick aluminum square tubing to space the ebox closer to the engine so it would clear the lip for the hood seal. then cut up the stock stainless ebox mount so i could drill holes and use countersunk bolts to bolt it to the stock 550 ebox mount. worked out well. even was able to use the stock 750 start stop connector and tie in the power for the bilge into the ebox to keep the wiring clean and for ease of removal. mounting the ebox to look clean AND make it serviceable (because what kawi doesnt need wrenching right? haha) with the engine set back an inch.



found a deal on a westcoast 650 pipe which i thought was stock length but after recieving it only has 7 total rings. it fits well with my OCJS oversize tank. its too short in my opinion and kills bottom end on this combo. looking to extend it out sometime soon.



for the pump im running a js550 pump that has been fully blueprinted, 69.5mm outlet nozzle with op turn nozzle. impeller is a skat pitched at 18/22. i realize everyone swears by the straight pitch for the 550 pumps but im happy so far with this pitch. no cavitation infact it feels under pitched on the bottom end. also tried between the stock pump cone and jrd stubby and so far i like the stubby better, just lets the engine rev onto the pipe quicker. im sure itll need to be repitched after the pipe is lengthend.



for now im running the stock 3 jet keihins. been talking to vetteman about tuning after reading his threads he seems pretty knowledgeable. ended up having to rebuild the carbs as well as they were junked up some and worn out. for flame arrestors its stock dual carb that has had the rubber grommets removed from the side. ive had a very hard time getting this engine running with these carbs. had 32psi popoff stock and it ran like crap. after talking to newmiller and lowering the popoff to 21 it runs much better. the ski wouldnt even really plane out and wouldnt rev out at all. current settings are 78 lows, 50 mids, 132 highs with 1.5 turns out on low screw and 3/4 out on high. gonna try 80s and 135s and see how it does.



i waited to do a build thread until the ski was running so it didnt go super long, its still a work in progress. decided to honestly put this together and get the engine running until my next project hull is done. ive tried to do it as budget minded as possible. total cost for everything including the engine and rebuilding it has been estimated 6-800 bucks. im kinda shocked how cheap it has been. because of the setback engine i also had to get a smaller battery and purchased the rhaas battery adapter to make it fit. i can get the battery out with out removing the carbs. let me know your thoughts thanks for looking. the history on the hull can be found in prior build threads.



pardon the paint job, its 4 years old now and the ski had been rode hard and put up wet. Attached Images finishedski5.jpg (1.40 MB, 5 views)

finishedski5.jpg (1.40 MB, 5 views) finishedski3.jpg (1.16 MB, 5 views)

finishedski3.jpg (1.16 MB, 5 views) 20170829_171321.jpg (3.60 MB, 6 views)

20170829_171321.jpg (3.60 MB, 6 views) 20170829_171247.jpg (3.95 MB, 5 views)

20170829_171247.jpg (3.95 MB, 5 views) 20170829_171409.jpg (3.80 MB, 3 views)

20170829_171409.jpg (3.80 MB, 3 views) 20170524_191126.jpg (3.21 MB, 4 views)

20170524_191126.jpg (3.21 MB, 4 views) 20170524_191120.jpg (3.58 MB, 4 views)

20170524_191120.jpg (3.58 MB, 4 views) 20170829_171310.jpg (3.04 MB, 4 views)

20170829_171310.jpg (3.04 MB, 4 views) 20170829_171235.jpg (3.91 MB, 4 views)

20170829_171235.jpg (3.91 MB, 4 views) 20170829_165132.jpg (3.67 MB, 3 views)

20170829_165132.jpg (3.67 MB, 3 views) 20170629_220255.jpg (821.3 KB, 4 views)

20170629_220255.jpg (821.3 KB, 4 views) 20170829_171843.jpg (3.66 MB, 3 views)

20170829_171843.jpg (3.66 MB, 3 views) 20170829_165143.jpg (3.47 MB, 4 views)

20170829_165143.jpg (3.47 MB, 4 views) 20170829_171329.jpg (3.11 MB, 3 views) Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 12:43 AM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154

