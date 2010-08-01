pxctoday

Thread: My 1995 550 SX

  1. Yesterday, 11:11 PM #1
    Milkdudd
    My 1995 550 SX

    IMG_2566.JPGIMG_1837.JPGIMG_2556.JPGIMG_2560.JPGIMG_1830.JPGIMG_1831.JPG

    My 1995 550 SX. After I got my superjet, this little guy has been ignored I'm sorry to say. Hasn't been ridden in about 10 years. I hope to change that before too much longer!
  2. Yesterday, 11:56 PM #2
    AirJunky
    Re: My 1995 550 SX

    Nice. Seems like you have a lot of cash tied up in things you don't use. Will be even nicer to use it!
    -
    Bill

    Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX
    My JS550 build    . - SOLD
  3. Today, 12:03 AM #3
    Milkdudd
    Re: My 1995 550 SX

    Quote Originally Posted by AirJunky View Post
    Nice. Seems like you have a lot of cash tied up in things you don't use. Will be even nicer to use it!
    I would argue with you, but I only argue when I stand at least some chance of winning.
