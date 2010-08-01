Thread: My 1995 550 SX

|
My 1995 550 SX
My 1995 550 SX. After I got my superjet, this little guy has been ignored I'm sorry to say. Hasn't been ridden in about 10 years. I hope to change that before too much longer!
Re: My 1995 550 SX
Nice. Seems like you have a lot of cash tied up in things you don't use. Will be even nicer to use it!
Re: My 1995 550 SX
I would argue with you, but I only argue when I stand at least some chance of winning.
Originally Posted by AirJunky
Nice. Seems like you have a lot of cash tied up in things you don't use. Will be even nicer to use it!
