Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: My 1995 550 SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Lake St. Clair,Mi Age 58 Posts 10 My 1995 550 SX IMG_2566.JPGIMG_1837.JPGIMG_2556.JPGIMG_2560.JPGIMG_1830.JPGIMG_1831.JPG



My 1995 550 SX. After I got my superjet, this little guy has been ignored I'm sorry to say. Hasn't been ridden in about 10 years. I hope to change that before too much longer! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 174 Re: My 1995 550 SX Nice. Seems like you have a lot of cash tied up in things you don't use. Will be even nicer to use it!

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX BillCurrent ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

My JS550 build . - SOLD #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Lake St. Clair,Mi Age 58 Posts 10 Re: My 1995 550 SX Originally Posted by AirJunky Originally Posted by Nice. Seems like you have a lot of cash tied up in things you don't use. Will be even nicer to use it! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules