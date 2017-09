Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 X2 carb at 5 turns out??? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 212 650 X2 carb at 5 turns out??? Got a nice looking X2. It has the larger Keihin carb, 38mm I believe. When I got it, it was running hot, so I replaced the head gasket. Fixed the sputtering pisser problem. Now the front cylinder gets hotter. It seems to run fine.

I took the carb off to clean it just in case, and when I checked the carb, both screws were like 4 and 5 turns out....Isnt that odd?

Does anyone have any experience with this? Could this cause my problems?

Thanks for the help Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

