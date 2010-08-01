pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:56 PM
    theVetteman3
    WTB 2008+ OEM Pole and Hood

    I'm looking for a 2008+ Superjet pole and hood to replace ones trashed on my 2009 SJ from a highway accident. The ski is a 2009 and the hull is salvageable so I'd like to get replacement parts as nice as possible for it since the whole ski will need a ground up rebuild and paint.

    Because a new paint job is coming color doesnt matter as much as condition. I am definitely willing to pay more for newer parts. Primarily looking for 2008 or newer for the hood. Definitely looking for a 08+ pole to keep that same length. Please message me with what youve got.

    Along with the pole i would also be interested in an oem pole mount too.

    Thanks guys
    1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]
    2009 SJ:     bone stock[45.6mph gps]
    1998 SXI PRO:     800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods[TBD mph gps]
    1987 WJ650:     6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe[42.4mph gps]
    1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl     [53.7mph gps]


