I'm looking for a 2008+ Superjet pole and hood to replace ones trashed on my 2009 SJ from a highway accident. The ski is a 2009 and the hull is salvageable so I'd like to get replacement parts as nice as possible for it since the whole ski will need a ground up rebuild and paint.
Because a new paint job is coming color doesnt matter as much as condition. I am definitely willing to pay more for newer parts. Primarily looking for 2008 or newer for the hood. Definitely looking for a 08+ pole to keep that same length. Please message me with what youve got.
Along with the pole i would also be interested in an oem pole mount too.
Thanks guys