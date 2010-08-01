Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 2008+ OEM Pole and Hood #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,730 WTB 2008+ OEM Pole and Hood I'm looking for a 2008+ Superjet pole and hood to replace ones trashed on my 2009 SJ from a highway accident. The ski is a 2009 and the hull is salvageable so I'd like to get replacement parts as nice as possible for it since the whole ski will need a ground up rebuild and paint.



Because a new paint job is coming color doesnt matter as much as condition. I am definitely willing to pay more for newer parts. Primarily looking for 2008 or newer for the hood. Definitely looking for a 08+ pole to keep that same length. Please message me with what youve got.



Along with the pole i would also be interested in an oem pole mount too.



Thanks guys Last edited by theVetteman3; Yesterday at 10:59 PM . 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules