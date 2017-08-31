Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI Engine flooded with gas #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 122 ZXI Engine flooded with gas I just finished assembling the engine in my ZXI when I noticed that there was gas under the carbs. It appears the crankcase was flooded. I got out what I could from under the carbs and cranked the engine to try an get the rest out.



I assume it's either the needle and seats or I have the lines crossed. Anyone have a diagram for the fuel lines for triple keihin carbs?



Will it be okay to run? The fuel was mixed 50 to 1.



I did go through the carbs and checked the pop off pressure before installing. Wouldn't I have seen a leaking needle?

Here is a pic of the carbs

