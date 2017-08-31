pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:46 PM #1
    kaw550
    kaw550 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2003
    Location
    MA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    122

    ZXI Engine flooded with gas

    I just finished assembling the engine in my ZXI when I noticed that there was gas under the carbs. It appears the crankcase was flooded. I got out what I could from under the carbs and cranked the engine to try an get the rest out.

    I assume it's either the needle and seats or I have the lines crossed. Anyone have a diagram for the fuel lines for triple keihin carbs?

    Will it be okay to run? The fuel was mixed 50 to 1.

    I did go through the carbs and checked the pop off pressure before installing. Wouldn't I have seen a leaking needle?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:25 PM #2
    kaw550
    kaw550 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2003
    Location
    MA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    122

    Re: ZXI Engine flooded with gas

    Here is a pic of the carbs
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 