1998 GTX RFI stalls at IDLE when COLD

1998 RFI will not idle when it is cold. RPMs slowly drop until it stalls. You can tell the computer is trying to keep the rpm up as it starts surging a little as it is dropping until it stalls. I have to hold throttle up over 2000 for a few minutes until it is warm and then it idles fine. Also runs very well at all other rpm and wot is 6900. I cleaned the RAVE valves, put in new plugs and I tested the temperature sensor and it is within spec. The previous owner only had his dealer touch it so I am assuming TPS and throttle stops are correct but there is no way of knowimg without the BUDDS. Idles arpund 1500 in water when warm. I did read her on this forum that the screens should be changed in the fuel pump which I will do next, but not sure that would just affect cold idle. Any ideas would be welcome. I can live with it but who would want to. I am sure there is something I am missing here. Thx. Mark

