Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Getting a 2nd 98 ZXI 1100 soon #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 129 Getting a 2nd 98 ZXI 1100 soon So my JOCD kicked in again and I buying a 2nd ZXI.



This one is also not running like my red one when I first got it. The po has apparently opened the e-box I am told. I haven't seen it in person but was told it is a freshwater only ski, it is supposed to have good compression and it looks decent from the pictures I did see. So I will have a red one and a yellow one soon.

The engine does turn over by hand but like mine when I got it is electrically dead. 1998 ZXI 1100 Red

2001 SeaDoo GTS Sold

1998 ZXI 1100 yellow ...coming soon



I suffer from JOCD!

Jet-ski Obsessive compulsive disorder #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 120 Re: Getting a 2nd 98 ZXI 1100 soon I believe I emailed the guy the other day but couldn't justify picking up another one before I get my first one running.



