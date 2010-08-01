pxctoday

  Today, 04:38 PM #1
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is online now
    I dream skis sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    503

    1989 300sx part out.

    Got this ski with a damaged hull and missing the pump and ride plate. Started it briefly and runs good.

    Parting it out.
    PM me if interested in any of the below items.

    Engine Assembled: head, cylinders, piston, crank and case 200.00

    Ebox: 65.00

    Flywheel: 40.00

    Stator: 50.00

    Exhaust, complete with manifold: 135.00

    Intake manifold with Carb: 65.00

    Payments through PayPal.
    If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!

    '84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.

    Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:52 PM #2
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is online now
    I dream skis sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    503

    Re: 1989 300sx part out.

    I'll sell the whole lot together for 300 plus shipping and fees.
    If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!

    '84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.

    Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
