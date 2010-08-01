|
1989 300sx part out.
Got this ski with a damaged hull and missing the pump and ride plate. Started it briefly and runs good.
Parting it out.
PM me if interested in any of the below items.
Engine Assembled: head, cylinders, piston, crank and case 200.00
Ebox: 65.00
Flywheel: 40.00
Stator: 50.00
Exhaust, complete with manifold: 135.00
Intake manifold with Carb: 65.00
Payments through PayPal.
Re: 1989 300sx part out.
I'll sell the whole lot together for 300 plus shipping and fees.
