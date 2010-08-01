Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 300sx part out. #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 503 1989 300sx part out. Got this ski with a damaged hull and missing the pump and ride plate. Started it briefly and runs good.



Parting it out.

PM me if interested in any of the below items.



Engine Assembled: head, cylinders, piston, crank and case 200.00



Ebox: 65.00



Flywheel: 40.00



Stator: 50.00



Exhaust, complete with manifold: 135.00



Intake manifold with Carb: 65.00



Payments through PayPal.



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.



I'll sell the whole lot together for 300 plus shipping and fees.



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.



