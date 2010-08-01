pxctoday

  Today, 03:49 PM
    Mdavies_02
    Mdavies_02 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    Toronto, Ontario
    Age
    26
    Posts
    29

    WTB 155 Wear Ring

    Looking for a 155 Wear ring for a WB2 tunnel thats in my B1.

    Thanks gents

    Hit me up with a price shipped to

    L0C 1A0
    in Ontario Canada

    Regards

    Mike
  2. Today, 04:07 PM #2
    Maulin Marto
    Maulin Marto is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Maulin Marto's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    IL.
    Age
    51
    Posts
    3,459

    Re: WTB 155 Wear Ring

    chk this out, I can pull it down from the bay if your interested, its clean, no salt use. LMK.

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/yamaha-1200R...item58fda37653
