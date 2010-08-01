Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 155 Wear Ring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2010 Location Toronto, Ontario Age 26 Posts 29 WTB 155 Wear Ring Looking for a 155 Wear ring for a WB2 tunnel thats in my B1.



Thanks gents



Hit me up with a price shipped to



L0C 1A0

in Ontario Canada



Regards



Re: WTB 155 Wear Ring chk this out, I can pull it down from the bay if your interested, its clean, no salt use. LMK.



http://www.ebay.com/itm/yamaha-1200R...item58fda37653

2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open



