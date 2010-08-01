|
|
-
WTB 155 Wear Ring
Looking for a 155 Wear ring for a WB2 tunnel thats in my B1.
Thanks gents
Hit me up with a price shipped to
L0C 1A0
in Ontario Canada
Regards
Mike
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB 155 Wear Ring
chk this out, I can pull it down from the bay if your interested, its clean, no salt use. LMK.
http://www.ebay.com/itm/yamaha-1200R...item58fda37653
2010 UWP Masters National Champion, Governor's Cup / 2013 GLWC Masters #1/2013 GLWC Ski Slalom #1/2013 Vet Open #2
2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open
Ebay Store Link> http://stores.shop.ebay.com/Uncle-Martos-Parts-Store
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules