  1. Today, 04:31 PM #11
    Whistle
    Whistle is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Milwaukee, WI
    Posts
    4

    Re: Stumped: 1999 Jet Ski 900 STX won't start

    mm bluish white if I recall
  2. Today, 04:32 PM #12
    spedesdamit87
    spedesdamit87 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie spedesdamit87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    29
    Posts
    6

    Re: Stumped: 1999 Jet Ski 900 STX won't start

    That's good

  3. Today, 04:33 PM #13
    spedesdamit87
    spedesdamit87 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie spedesdamit87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    29
    Posts
    6

    Re: Stumped: 1999 Jet Ski 900 STX won't start

    Well that was the easier stuff you could have done now listen to other guy

  4. Today, 06:09 PM #14
    a1cnc
    a1cnc is online now
    PWCToday Regular a1cnc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    NH
    Posts
    129

    Re: Stumped: 1999 Jet Ski 900 STX won't start

    I bought a 98 zxi 1100 this year and at first I thought it wouldn't start at all on it's own without a quick shot of ether. I cleaned the carbs way more times than I want to count. In my case I was just not waiting long enough for it to start on it's own. Mine takes like 10-20 seconds to start the first time then after that it is like touch the start button and it fires right off. I still believe something isn't quite right as it shouldn't take that long to start I don't believe but, I watched a couple videos on you tube of people starting theirs and it seemed normal to take a long time to start.
    1998 ZXI 1100 Red
    2001 SeaDoo GTS Sold
    1998 ZXI 1100 yellow ...coming soon

    I suffer from JOCD!
    Jet-ski Obsessive compulsive disorder
