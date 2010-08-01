I bought a 98 zxi 1100 this year and at first I thought it wouldn't start at all on it's own without a quick shot of ether. I cleaned the carbs way more times than I want to count. In my case I was just not waiting long enough for it to start on it's own. Mine takes like 10-20 seconds to start the first time then after that it is like touch the start button and it fires right off. I still believe something isn't quite right as it shouldn't take that long to start I don't believe but, I watched a couple videos on you tube of people starting theirs and it seemed normal to take a long time to start.
