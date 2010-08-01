I recently picked up a 1986 JS550 for FREE that has been sitting outside for a few years.
Me and Chris from ProWatercraft Racing are working together to completely rebuild, restore, and modify this ski.
Motor was junk, hull was pretty beat, needed a pump, handle pole, and a whole lot of love.
It had a title so, I said why not.
I am about to spend a lot of money, and I am going to turn this beat up old ski into a beautiful restored JS550.
I will be posting in here for everything I do to this ski, feel free to read along and throw in some suggestions as well.