Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1986 JS550 Restoration & Rebuild Project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City Age 20 Posts 2 1986 JS550 Restoration & Rebuild Project My name is Cody from Lake Havasu City, AZ.



I recently picked up a 1986 JS550 for FREE that has been sitting outside for a few years.

Me and Chris from ProWatercraft Racing are working together to completely rebuild, restore, and modify this ski.

Motor was junk, hull was pretty beat, needed a pump, handle pole, and a whole lot of love.

It had a title so, I said why not.



I am about to spend a lot of money, and I am going to turn this beat up old ski into a beautiful restored JS550.



I will be posting in here for everything I do to this ski, feel free to read along and throw in some suggestions as well. Attached Images image7.JPG (1.67 MB, 4 views)

image7.JPG image1 (7).JPG

image1 (7).JPG image2 (4).JPG

image2 (4).JPG image3 (3).JPG

image3 (3).JPG image4 (1).JPG

