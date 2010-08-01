Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 STX 15F New to me Water in Cylinders not it oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location seattle Age 49 Posts 1 2006 STX 15F New to me Water in Cylinders not it oil Hi I got this at a good buy because previous owner said it kept dying..... thats all the info I was given



It was a former Rental has 755 hours is SUPER CLEAN and starts soon as you hit button ..... oh and it was 1250 bucks so I bought it



I took it out first time and ran as follows



Rode and stopped over a 1.5 hr period

6200 RPM and 54mph then gradually went to high 40s



Each time I shut off got continually harder to start I thought low battery but read on



Slight vibration at low throttle and idle



Finally the symptoms started getting worse and I knew it was time to head to the dock and pull ski and start some checks

I was going about 28mph and let off to go into wakeless zone and it died and of course wouldnt turn over.... I knew at that point what it was.



Got out of the water and pulled the plugs and cleared the hydrolock out of all 4 cylinders and got it running and lubed again.... no water in oil at this point no milk even on the oil cap.





Questions.....

Where to start I read water box..... I have main one on right side of hull and the 2nd on left side and all the fittings just ahead..... used boxes avail??



My speed im thinking its related to this issue?



