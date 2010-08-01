pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:45 PM #1
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,113

    717/720 Aftermarket Performance Head Options

    SRE billet head (silver) looks new or very close to it $125 shipped

    Triton billet head new (silver) $125 shipped

    R&D new in package but has dent where it meets the head cover that needs to be straightened $125 shipped

    New billet blue head $140 Shipped

    FRM Racing purple billet head (New) $140 shipped

    Red billet head has some damage in one dome but runnable $100 shipped

    Used R&D head $80 shipped

    Novi Performance head $125 shipped
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. mandriva

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 