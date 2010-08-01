pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:31 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is offline
    PWCToday Newbie newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    28

    Snapped Superjet Handle Pole, Can I Replace It?

    Hi, I have a friend that has a 2011 Yamaha Superjet and he recently snapped the handle pole.
    Completely broke it into two pieces, down on the bottom where the handle pole meets the bracket.

    He wants to know if it is replaceable. Can he go and buy a stock one somewhere, or is the handle pole trashed and he should just go and buy a new one?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:39 PM #2
    JSNate
    JSNate is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    53
    Posts
    4,149

    Re: Snapped Superjet Handle Pole, Can I Replace It?

    Just do a WTB post for an SJ RN pole.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 