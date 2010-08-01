Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Snapped Superjet Handle Pole, Can I Replace It? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 28 Snapped Superjet Handle Pole, Can I Replace It? Hi, I have a friend that has a 2011 Yamaha Superjet and he recently snapped the handle pole.

Completely broke it into two pieces, down on the bottom where the handle pole meets the bracket.



He wants to know if it is replaceable. Can he go and buy a stock one somewhere, or is the handle pole trashed and he should just go and buy a new one? Attached Images image1 (6).JPG (738.0 KB, 1 views)

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 4,149 Re: Snapped Superjet Handle Pole, Can I Replace It? Just do a WTB post for an SJ RN pole.

