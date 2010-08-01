|
Snapped Superjet Handle Pole, Can I Replace It?
Hi, I have a friend that has a 2011 Yamaha Superjet and he recently snapped the handle pole.
Completely broke it into two pieces, down on the bottom where the handle pole meets the bracket.
He wants to know if it is replaceable. Can he go and buy a stock one somewhere, or is the handle pole trashed and he should just go and buy a new one?
Re: Snapped Superjet Handle Pole, Can I Replace It?
Those break all the time but not usually there, his best bet would be to put up a WANT TO BUY POST here.
