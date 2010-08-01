pxctoday

  Today, 01:54 PM #1
    twintown77
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    Mn
    Posts
    2

    2016 Bullett V2 Race ski, new never raced

    New! 2016 Factory Bullett V2 Race Ski.
    This was the Bullett World Finals display ski as well as a never raced back up to the Fastest most Winning Ski last year. The Jeremy Poret dominance continues on this hull.
    If you think your new sxr-1500 stands a chance against this ski- think again.
    There was only a handful of in house Factory Bullett race skis using the high output Emtron ignition.(Poret 72,Austin 182 and this one) this ski is near perfect and has all the best. Upgraded metallic pearl Black gel, 145mm skat set back with hydraulic drop trim, rrp billet pole, jettrim, balanced crank, wossner pistons, too many new components to list, all custom fabrication and Bullett proven race prep techniques. One tank of gas as break in, one tank of gas used to fine tune last year before world finals. This Ski should speak for itself.. if you understand stand up Jet Ski Racing you know this is the top dog.


    Located in Lake Havasu AZ.
    Ready for World Finals in October.


    titled and registered in AZ.


    Cash talks - I'm already 10k under retail and selling as used so no tax!
    Can assist shipping around the world 🌎


    Private Message or
    Text Ryan
    651-774-7223
  Today, 02:37 PM #2
    JSNate
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    53
    Posts
    4,149

    Re: 2016 Bullett V2 Race ski, new never raced

    Subscribed
