Seadoo 951cc rebuild advice !! 01 seadoo rx!

On an 01 seadoo rx that had severe piston slap anyhow I've rebuilt tons of ATVs I'm just curious I'm sure I need to board the cylinders but was wondering if the 951cc can have a top end! Just wondering because there are some two cycle engines that are just built in a way that the whole angina needs to be redone if you put a new top end it won't be long and the bottom will be out or do you know the crank wire out ! And also any advice where to get a good reliable source of cylinder exchange or should I just get a complete engine due to the fact that a complete engine is cheaper than buying the parts. Thanks in advance for any help !

