Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 547 Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe So i recently acquired a factory b pipe mainfold (yamaha) to run on my 701 x2 build along with the traditional kawi 650 stock setup.



Just this week as i was cleaning the manifold up in preparation to install it i noticed that it doesn't have the water jacket on the head pipe side (3 bolt side) like the coffman's do.......



is anyone else running a factory b pipe manifold or is everyone just using the coffman?



My main concern is how will the water that enters the bottom of the manifold and cools the motor escape............. Last edited by mgoheen; Today at 12:40 PM . #2 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 884 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe escapes into the cylinders then out of the cylinder head. The solid top manifolds are ideal to use. Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 12:49 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,220 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe The kawasaki gasket is solid so it really does not matter Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

#4 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 547 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by escapes into the cylinders then out of the cylinder head. The solid top manifolds are ideal to use. #5 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 547 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by The kawasaki gasket is solid so it really does not matter



IMG_0008.png #6 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 884 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe The way you described is allowing water to pass through the manifold into the header and starving the cylinders ( the important part).

WFO, I agree. Just sometimes those gaskets leak from my experience. #7 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 547 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe having never looked at the microfiche for these parts before i just did............and i noticed the solid gasket; what harm would it be to have the gasket open (to match the water jacket) of the manifold and headpipe?



I was originally thinking that ive had an exhaust leak but perhaps the open gasket was also allowing too much water flow and allowing the motor to hit the temp sensor......maybe that's what i was acting like it was only firing on one cylinder.................?



thoughts?11009A.PNG #8 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 884 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe Yes, you will overheat the motor. #9 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 547 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by The way you described is allowing water to pass through the manifold into the header and starving the cylinders ( the important part).

WFO, I agree. Just sometimes those gaskets leak from my experience.



help my understand why the top of the manifold is jacketed and also the headpipe but the gasket is closed if you will?



help my understand why the top of the manifold is jacketed and also the headpipe but the gasket is closed if you will?

what do you guys recommend for gasket material then? paper or foam/rubberish............? #10 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 884 Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe The open end on the Kawi manifolds was probably easier for the manufacturing/casting process.

