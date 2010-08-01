|
Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
So i recently acquired a factory b pipe mainfold (yamaha) to run on my 701 x2 build along with the traditional kawi 650 stock setup.
Just this week as i was cleaning the manifold up in preparation to install it i noticed that it doesn't have the water jacket on the head pipe side (3 bolt side) like the coffman's do.......
is anyone else running a factory b pipe manifold or is everyone just using the coffman?
My main concern is how will the water that enters the bottom of the manifold and cools the motor escape.............
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
escapes into the cylinders then out of the cylinder head. The solid top manifolds are ideal to use.
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
The kawasaki gasket is solid so it really does not matter
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
Curious, what makes them so ideal......?
Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke
escapes into the cylinders then out of the cylinder head. The solid top manifolds are ideal to use.
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
I've always cut my gaskets with 3 water jacket openings when using the coffmans manifold and kawi head pipe; it only made sense...........(both the manifold and headpipe have the water jacket)
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
The kawasaki gasket is solid so it really does not matter
IMG_0008.png
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
The way you described is allowing water to pass through the manifold into the header and starving the cylinders ( the important part).
WFO, I agree. Just sometimes those gaskets leak from my experience.
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
having never looked at the microfiche for these parts before i just did............and i noticed the solid gasket; what harm would it be to have the gasket open (to match the water jacket) of the manifold and headpipe?
I was originally thinking that ive had an exhaust leak but perhaps the open gasket was also allowing too much water flow and allowing the motor to hit the temp sensor......maybe that's what i was acting like it was only firing on one cylinder.................?
thoughts?11009A.PNG
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
Yes, you will overheat the motor.
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
perhaps making the gasket incorrectly is part of my performance issue?
Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke
The way you described is allowing water to pass through the manifold into the header and starving the cylinders ( the important part).
WFO, I agree. Just sometimes those gaskets leak from my experience.
help my understand why the top of the manifold is jacketed and also the headpipe but the gasket is closed if you will?
what do you guys recommend for gasket material then? paper or foam/rubberish............?
Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe
The open end on the Kawi manifolds was probably easier for the manufacturing/casting process.
