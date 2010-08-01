pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 10 of 10
  1. Today, 12:40 PM #1
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    547

    Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    So i recently acquired a factory b pipe mainfold (yamaha) to run on my 701 x2 build along with the traditional kawi 650 stock setup.

    Just this week as i was cleaning the manifold up in preparation to install it i noticed that it doesn't have the water jacket on the head pipe side (3 bolt side) like the coffman's do.......

    is anyone else running a factory b pipe manifold or is everyone just using the coffman?

    My main concern is how will the water that enters the bottom of the manifold and cools the motor escape.............
    Last edited by mgoheen; Today at 12:40 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:46 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    884

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    escapes into the cylinders then out of the cylinder head. The solid top manifolds are ideal to use.
    Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 12:49 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:47 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,220

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    The kawasaki gasket is solid so it really does not matter
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:55 PM #4
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    547

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    escapes into the cylinders then out of the cylinder head. The solid top manifolds are ideal to use.
    Curious, what makes them so ideal......?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:59 PM #5
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    547

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    The kawasaki gasket is solid so it really does not matter
    I've always cut my gaskets with 3 water jacket openings when using the coffmans manifold and kawi head pipe; it only made sense...........(both the manifold and headpipe have the water jacket)

    IMG_0008.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:04 PM #6
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    884

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    The way you described is allowing water to pass through the manifold into the header and starving the cylinders ( the important part).
    WFO, I agree. Just sometimes those gaskets leak from my experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 02:08 PM #7
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    547

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    having never looked at the microfiche for these parts before i just did............and i noticed the solid gasket; what harm would it be to have the gasket open (to match the water jacket) of the manifold and headpipe?

    I was originally thinking that ive had an exhaust leak but perhaps the open gasket was also allowing too much water flow and allowing the motor to hit the temp sensor......maybe that's what i was acting like it was only firing on one cylinder.................?

    thoughts?11009A.PNG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 02:12 PM #8
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    884

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    Yes, you will overheat the motor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 02:12 PM #9
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    547

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    The way you described is allowing water to pass through the manifold into the header and starving the cylinders ( the important part).
    WFO, I agree. Just sometimes those gaskets leak from my experience.
    perhaps making the gasket incorrectly is part of my performance issue?

    help my understand why the top of the manifold is jacketed and also the headpipe but the gasket is closed if you will?

    what do you guys recommend for gasket material then? paper or foam/rubberish............?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 02:14 PM #10
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    resident guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    884

    Re: Poor mans b pipe / kawi cheater pipe

    The open end on the Kawi manifolds was probably easier for the manufacturing/casting process.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 