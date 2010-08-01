Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Starter button on my SXR is beginning to not work half the time. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 58 Posts 112 Starter button on my SXR is beginning to not work half the time. Guys,



I have a 2008 SXR and recently my starter button has begun to act up. I'll push it and nothing happens. I can push it over and over again with nothing happening, and then finally it will work.



Once it's working, it seems to be OK,.... but when the machine has sat for a few weeks, it acts up.



I imagine the contacts inside it are getting slightly corroded and not making contact. Or could it be something else??



If it IS the starter button, that whole wiring harness costs over $200. I'd really hate to replace it without trying to fix it first.



The button assembly itself is encased in some sort of sealed rubber/heat shrink deal. Has anyone ever opened one of these to clean the contacts???

Try this. It worked for me.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGNAnRscIPo

as GlenT said, check that then your starter solenoid





