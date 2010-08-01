pxctoday

    tonyvisone
    Kawi 1100, kawi 750, yamaha 1100, yamaha 701 62t, tigershark PARTS FOR SALE

    cleaning out my stash, pretty sure im moving in a little while



    Kawasaki 1100 motor parts
    complete motor with carbs, exhaust, manifolds, starter, stator, flywheel, bendix, bed plate 1100 SOLD
    matching cases. Cleaned up with dremel and epoxy 200
    cylinder (needs one sleeve) 75
    mint bed plate 40
    set of 4 motor mounts 32
    set of 3 motor mounts 27
    head pipe 90 SOLD
    expansion chamber 50 SOLD
    head pipe and expansion chamber pair 125 SOLD
    intake manifold mint with reeds 45
    exhaust manifold mint 45 SOLD
    stator with flywheel cover (flywheel was rusty, not tested) 70

    Kawasaki ZXI 1100
    hood with latch 30
    carbs with airbox 150 SOLD
    gauge cluster (all of them with bracket) (not tested) 30
    ride plate 10
    thumb throttle and throttle cable 25
    coupler cover 8
    gas cap 10
    coupler damper rubber 10
    mirrors 25
    rear grab handle 15
    waterbox 25
    complete pump (a bit correoded but spins nice) 80
    driveshaft with coupler 20

    Kawasaki STX 1100
    single full seat (small seam separation) 60
    digital gage (not tested) 100
    constant velocity (CV) carbs with airbox 100
    trim box
    ride plate with reverse bucket 40
    thumb throttle and throttle cable 25
    coupler cover 8
    coupler damper rubber 10
    mirrors 30
    rear grab handle red 20
    waterbox 25
    complete pump (a bit correoded but spins nice) has swirl prop 120
    driveshaft with coupler 45
    wiring harness 30
    really heavy duty exhaust hose 30

    Kawasaki 750
    750sx big pin motor- 800
    750sx factory pipe mod chamber with manifold- 675
    green head 50
    cylinder (needs one sleeve) 55
    intake manifold (couch) 30
    exhaust manifold (couch) 20
    intake grate (couch) 20
    ride plate (couch) 20
    blue head pipe (couch) 20
    handlebars (couch) 15
    750sx waterbox 30 SOLD
    750sx / 650sx bed plate mint 25
    750sx / 650sx bed plate a bit rusty 15
    mint pump not for sale
    thumb throttle gray 15

    Yamaha 1100 (raider)
    crank cases good but chipping paint
    cylinder needs bore/hone, no scoring, chipping paint
    exhaust mani, ugly paint
    intake mani
    triple carbs with airbox 140
    seat 65
    OEM starter, tested and works great, ugly on outside 40
    full exhaust 80
    pump reduction nozzle 45
    protec steering nozzle 70
    waterbox # 1 (for blaster swap) 70
    waterbox # 2 40
    R&D intake grate (scoop) 70 SOLD
    R&D wave raider ride plate 70
    coupler cover 12
    exhaust hoses 35
    sponsoons 20
    mirrors 30
    flywheel 30
    complete electronics 150
    steering cable 50
    trim cable with pulley 55
    handlebars 20
    Midshaft with coupler (no housing) 20
    oil pump 15
    exhaust manifold 20

    Yamaha 701
    complete 701 motor with starter, flywheel, bendix, stator, manifolds 700
    complete 62T 701 bottom end (bed plates, sealed 62T cases, crank, dual carb intake manifold 400
    dual carbs with airbox not for sale
    electrical box not for sale
    engine damper (rubber pad under motor) 20
    engine damper (rubber pad under motor) 20
    coupler cover 15
    coupler cover 15
    bed plates 25
    head (not usable) not usable
    XL 700 waterbox 35
    head pipe 50
    dual carbs 38 mm mikuni 100
    exhaust manifold blue 25
    exhaust manifold blue 25
    exhaust manifold silver 20
    XL700 exhaust hoses 50
    XL700 handlebars 20
    XL700 midshaft 70
    61x flywheel for waveblaster or 701 35

    Tigershark Montego 640
    complete exhaust 75
    mint oem starter tested and working 40
    mint bed plate 20
    intake manifold with reeds 30
    flywheel 30
    waterbox with exhaust hose 35
    ride plate (a little corroded) 20
    air box 15
    rear grab handle 15
    handlebars 15
    choke cable and lever 20

    JS550
    Reduction pump nozzle 20

    Sea Doo
    1997 GTX 787 seat green with one tear 50
    sea doo 787 flywheelcover, pickups, bad stator 25

    Misc
    yamaha stop start switch with tether 50
    yamaha stop start switch with tether 50
    black kawasaki stop start switch with tether, trim, AND BILGE 50
    gray kawasaki stop start switch with tether and trim 50
    yamaha throttle cable with thumb throttle 40
    bendix 30
    yamaha wave venture waterbox 25
    Fiberglass resonator cen tek muffler 20
    fuel water separator 10




    COVERS
    blue jet ski cover 65 SOLD
    green jet ski cover (fit my blaster with stock bars, baggy on a standup but works fine) 45
    another green cover kinda dirty 35
    2 sea doo covers. Both ripped in dif spots, sew together and make one or just throw on a standup 40 for pair
    ski doo rev gray/black/yellow cover mint barely used 130
    ski doo ZX cover mint barely used 80
    X package ski doo rev cover not for sale
    87 JS550- WC reed cyl.. 51 mph
    89 Jet Mate 750sx
    93 B1 1100
    94 B1 760
    97 Doo GTX bought new
    tonyvisone
    Re: Kawi 1100, kawi 750, yamaha 1100, yamaha 701 62t, tigershark PARTS FOR SALE










    87 JS550- WC reed cyl.. 51 mph
    89 Jet Mate 750sx
    93 B1 1100
    94 B1 760
    97 Doo GTX bought new
