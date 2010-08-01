|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Kawi 1100, kawi 750, yamaha 1100, yamaha 701 62t, tigershark PARTS FOR SALE
cleaning out my stash, pretty sure im moving in a little while
Kawasaki 1100 motor parts
complete motor with carbs, exhaust, manifolds, starter, stator, flywheel, bendix, bed plate 1100 SOLD
matching cases. Cleaned up with dremel and epoxy 200
cylinder (needs one sleeve) 75
mint bed plate 40
set of 4 motor mounts 32
set of 3 motor mounts 27
head pipe 90 SOLD
expansion chamber 50 SOLD
head pipe and expansion chamber pair 125 SOLD
intake manifold mint with reeds 45
exhaust manifold mint 45 SOLD
stator with flywheel cover (flywheel was rusty, not tested) 70
Kawasaki ZXI 1100
hood with latch 30
carbs with airbox 150 SOLD
gauge cluster (all of them with bracket) (not tested) 30
ride plate 10
thumb throttle and throttle cable 25
coupler cover 8
gas cap 10
coupler damper rubber 10
mirrors 25
rear grab handle 15
waterbox 25
complete pump (a bit correoded but spins nice) 80
driveshaft with coupler 20
Kawasaki STX 1100
single full seat (small seam separation) 60
digital gage (not tested) 100
constant velocity (CV) carbs with airbox 100
trim box
ride plate with reverse bucket 40
thumb throttle and throttle cable 25
coupler cover 8
coupler damper rubber 10
mirrors 30
rear grab handle red 20
waterbox 25
complete pump (a bit correoded but spins nice) has swirl prop 120
driveshaft with coupler 45
wiring harness 30
really heavy duty exhaust hose 30
Kawasaki 750
750sx big pin motor- 800
750sx factory pipe mod chamber with manifold- 675
green head 50
cylinder (needs one sleeve) 55
intake manifold (couch) 30
exhaust manifold (couch) 20
intake grate (couch) 20
ride plate (couch) 20
blue head pipe (couch) 20
handlebars (couch) 15
750sx waterbox 30 SOLD
750sx / 650sx bed plate mint 25
750sx / 650sx bed plate a bit rusty 15
mint pump not for sale
thumb throttle gray 15
Yamaha 1100 (raider)
crank cases good but chipping paint
cylinder needs bore/hone, no scoring, chipping paint
exhaust mani, ugly paint
intake mani
triple carbs with airbox 140
seat 65
OEM starter, tested and works great, ugly on outside 40
full exhaust 80
pump reduction nozzle 45
protec steering nozzle 70
waterbox # 1 (for blaster swap) 70
waterbox # 2 40
R&D intake grate (scoop) 70 SOLD
R&D wave raider ride plate 70
coupler cover 12
exhaust hoses 35
sponsoons 20
mirrors 30
flywheel 30
complete electronics 150
steering cable 50
trim cable with pulley 55
handlebars 20
Midshaft with coupler (no housing) 20
oil pump 15
exhaust manifold 20
Yamaha 701
complete 701 motor with starter, flywheel, bendix, stator, manifolds 700
complete 62T 701 bottom end (bed plates, sealed 62T cases, crank, dual carb intake manifold 400
dual carbs with airbox not for sale
electrical box not for sale
engine damper (rubber pad under motor) 20
engine damper (rubber pad under motor) 20
coupler cover 15
coupler cover 15
bed plates 25
head (not usable) not usable
XL 700 waterbox 35
head pipe 50
dual carbs 38 mm mikuni 100
exhaust manifold blue 25
exhaust manifold blue 25
exhaust manifold silver 20
XL700 exhaust hoses 50
XL700 handlebars 20
XL700 midshaft 70
61x flywheel for waveblaster or 701 35
Tigershark Montego 640
complete exhaust 75
mint oem starter tested and working 40
mint bed plate 20
intake manifold with reeds 30
flywheel 30
waterbox with exhaust hose 35
ride plate (a little corroded) 20
air box 15
rear grab handle 15
handlebars 15
choke cable and lever 20
JS550
Reduction pump nozzle 20
Sea Doo
1997 GTX 787 seat green with one tear 50
sea doo 787 flywheelcover, pickups, bad stator 25
Misc
yamaha stop start switch with tether 50
yamaha stop start switch with tether 50
black kawasaki stop start switch with tether, trim, AND BILGE 50
gray kawasaki stop start switch with tether and trim 50
yamaha throttle cable with thumb throttle 40
bendix 30
yamaha wave venture waterbox 25
Fiberglass resonator cen tek muffler 20
fuel water separator 10
COVERS
blue jet ski cover 65 SOLD
green jet ski cover (fit my blaster with stock bars, baggy on a standup but works fine) 45
another green cover kinda dirty 35
2 sea doo covers. Both ripped in dif spots, sew together and make one or just throw on a standup 40 for pair
ski doo rev gray/black/yellow cover mint barely used 130
ski doo ZX cover mint barely used 80
X package ski doo rev cover not for sale
-
Re: Kawi 1100, kawi 750, yamaha 1100, yamaha 701 62t, tigershark PARTS FOR SALE
