Kawi 1100, kawi 750, yamaha 1100, yamaha 701 62t, tigershark PARTS FOR SALE

cleaning out my stash, pretty sure im moving in a little while







Kawasaki 1100 motor parts

complete motor with carbs, exhaust, manifolds, starter, stator, flywheel, bendix, bed plate 1100 SOLD

matching cases. Cleaned up with dremel and epoxy 200

cylinder (needs one sleeve) 75

mint bed plate 40

set of 4 motor mounts 32

set of 3 motor mounts 27

head pipe 90 SOLD

expansion chamber 50 SOLD

head pipe and expansion chamber pair 125 SOLD

intake manifold mint with reeds 45

exhaust manifold mint 45 SOLD

stator with flywheel cover (flywheel was rusty, not tested) 70



Kawasaki ZXI 1100

hood with latch 30

carbs with airbox 150 SOLD

gauge cluster (all of them with bracket) (not tested) 30

ride plate 10

thumb throttle and throttle cable 25

coupler cover 8

gas cap 10

coupler damper rubber 10

mirrors 25

rear grab handle 15

waterbox 25

complete pump (a bit correoded but spins nice) 80

driveshaft with coupler 20



Kawasaki STX 1100

single full seat (small seam separation) 60

digital gage (not tested) 100

constant velocity (CV) carbs with airbox 100

trim box

ride plate with reverse bucket 40

thumb throttle and throttle cable 25

coupler cover 8

coupler damper rubber 10

mirrors 30

rear grab handle red 20

waterbox 25

complete pump (a bit correoded but spins nice) has swirl prop 120

driveshaft with coupler 45

wiring harness 30

really heavy duty exhaust hose 30



Kawasaki 750

750sx big pin motor- 800

750sx factory pipe mod chamber with manifold- 675

green head 50

cylinder (needs one sleeve) 55

intake manifold (couch) 30

exhaust manifold (couch) 20

intake grate (couch) 20

ride plate (couch) 20

blue head pipe (couch) 20

handlebars (couch) 15

750sx waterbox 30 SOLD

750sx / 650sx bed plate mint 25

750sx / 650sx bed plate a bit rusty 15

mint pump not for sale

thumb throttle gray 15



Yamaha 1100 (raider)

crank cases good but chipping paint

cylinder needs bore/hone, no scoring, chipping paint

exhaust mani, ugly paint

intake mani

triple carbs with airbox 140

seat 65

OEM starter, tested and works great, ugly on outside 40

full exhaust 80

pump reduction nozzle 45

protec steering nozzle 70

waterbox # 1 (for blaster swap) 70

waterbox # 2 40

R&D intake grate (scoop) 70 SOLD

R&D wave raider ride plate 70

coupler cover 12

exhaust hoses 35

sponsoons 20

mirrors 30

flywheel 30

complete electronics 150

steering cable 50

trim cable with pulley 55

handlebars 20

Midshaft with coupler (no housing) 20

oil pump 15

exhaust manifold 20



Yamaha 701

complete 701 motor with starter, flywheel, bendix, stator, manifolds 700

complete 62T 701 bottom end (bed plates, sealed 62T cases, crank, dual carb intake manifold 400

dual carbs with airbox not for sale

electrical box not for sale

engine damper (rubber pad under motor) 20

engine damper (rubber pad under motor) 20

coupler cover 15

coupler cover 15

bed plates 25

head (not usable) not usable

XL 700 waterbox 35

head pipe 50

dual carbs 38 mm mikuni 100

exhaust manifold blue 25

exhaust manifold blue 25

exhaust manifold silver 20

XL700 exhaust hoses 50

XL700 handlebars 20

XL700 midshaft 70

61x flywheel for waveblaster or 701 35



Tigershark Montego 640

complete exhaust 75

mint oem starter tested and working 40

mint bed plate 20

intake manifold with reeds 30

flywheel 30

waterbox with exhaust hose 35

ride plate (a little corroded) 20

air box 15

rear grab handle 15

handlebars 15

choke cable and lever 20



JS550

Reduction pump nozzle 20



Sea Doo

1997 GTX 787 seat green with one tear 50

sea doo 787 flywheelcover, pickups, bad stator 25



Misc

yamaha stop start switch with tether 50

yamaha stop start switch with tether 50

black kawasaki stop start switch with tether, trim, AND BILGE 50

gray kawasaki stop start switch with tether and trim 50

yamaha throttle cable with thumb throttle 40

bendix 30

yamaha wave venture waterbox 25

Fiberglass resonator cen tek muffler 20

fuel water separator 10









COVERS

blue jet ski cover 65 SOLD

green jet ski cover (fit my blaster with stock bars, baggy on a standup but works fine) 45

another green cover kinda dirty 35

2 sea doo covers. Both ripped in dif spots, sew together and make one or just throw on a standup 40 for pair

ski doo rev gray/black/yellow cover mint barely used 130

ski doo ZX cover mint barely used 80

X package ski doo rev cover not for sale

89 Jet Mate 750sx

93 B1 1100

94 B1 760

Re: Kawi 1100, kawi 750, yamaha 1100, yamaha 701 62t, tigershark PARTS FOR SALE

















87 JS550- WC reed cyl.. 51 mph

89 Jet Mate 750sx

93 B1 1100

94 B1 760

