  Today, 09:48 AM #1
    Havabeer
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Australia
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1

    painting JS550 engine block

    Hi everyone.

    I have a question. I use my JS550 in saltwater as that's what the lake 100m away from me is.

    basically I need to pull out my engine and repaint it as I'm noticing some paint flaking off and rust starting to form on parts of it.

    anyone got any suggestions on how to paint the engine block properly as I specifically need to try and prevent the salt water doing damage.

    would it be easier to strip it down, acid/chem clean the old paint off and go form there, or just give it a bit of a scuff up with a pad and go over the existing paint.

    I've never really done much in the way of painting engine components before and need some recommendations on what paint to use for the high heat applications
  Today, 10:47 AM #2
    bandit88
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,579

    Re: painting JS550 engine block

    I would guess having it powder coated would be a lot more durable and salt resistant than paint.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion
    -90 TS650
