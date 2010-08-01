Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: painting JS550 engine block #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2013 Location Australia Age 30 Posts 1 painting JS550 engine block Hi everyone.



I have a question. I use my JS550 in saltwater as that's what the lake 100m away from me is.



basically I need to pull out my engine and repaint it as I'm noticing some paint flaking off and rust starting to form on parts of it.



anyone got any suggestions on how to paint the engine block properly as I specifically need to try and prevent the salt water doing damage.



would it be easier to strip it down, acid/chem clean the old paint off and go form there, or just give it a bit of a scuff up with a pad and go over the existing paint.



I would guess having it powder coated would be a lot more durable and salt resistant than paint.

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

