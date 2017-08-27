Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New to site #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Ca Posts 1 New to site Hi guys! Been lurking a while, just picked up a couple vintage stand-up's after selling my sit downs. Been riding dirt and water most my life. Settled down and had some kids and now they are getting old enough to ride also. Picked up a '87 300sx and a '92 550sx from a local mechanic. My son and I are having a blast riding and working on skisIMG_20170827_110716059.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,238 Re: New to site Nice! Welcome! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

