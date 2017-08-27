Thread: New to site

|
|
Hi guys! Been lurking a while, just picked up a couple vintage stand-up's after selling my sit downs. Been riding dirt and water most my life. Settled down and had some kids and now they are getting old enough to ride also. Picked up a '87 300sx and a '92 550sx from a local mechanic. My son and I are having a blast riding and working on skisIMG_20170827_110716059.jpg
