Recently picked up my first set of skis from a local guy here in Knoxville, Both 1982 JS550's. One is a parts ski with good motor and pump but trashed hull. The other is in better shape but did not run properly when I brought it home... From my research it has the BN 38 carb with the rev limiter removed and restrictor installed in the return line. Also has a primer installed. Just ordered a new SBN44 and spacer plate to do a carb swap after reading those are more reliable and easier to tune than the 38's. Also ordered All new fuel lines and cooling lines in order to clean up the system and familiarize myself with the routing and flow paths.



My questions start here...

-Do I need a new intake manifold in order to run this new sbn44 on the motor? or is the spacer good enough?

-Will I have to make a new throttle cable mount, or is there a part already designed for this?

-Will the stock Throttle cable work or is there another one from a later model year that must be used?

-Im assuming the spark arrestor from the BN38 will not fit the SBN44?

-The parts ski, which will eventually be transplanted into a better hull needs an E-box as the existing one is water damaged. Is there a manufacturer of new units that people use or an aftermarket version?





I appreciate any help you guys can offer. Would love to get this thing buttoned up and ready for a test ride before old man winter peaks his head out!



Steve. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,410 Re: New guy to the forum with some ??? You need a intake manifold spacer or BCW racing intake manifold to fit a sbn44 as well as a '86 and later throttle cable.

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location Knoxville, TN Posts 2 Re: New guy to the forum with some ??? Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper Originally Posted by You need a intake manifold spacer or BCW racing intake manifold to fit a sbn44 as well as a '86 and later throttle cable.

I will go ahead and order the new cable as well.



