Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to restore gel coat/remove hazing and oxidation? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Crystal Lake, IL Age 29 Posts 306 How to restore gel coat/remove hazing and oxidation? I tried searching because I'm sure it's been discussed before but I could not find a thread on it.



96 Waveblaster with heavy hazing on the red paint. Tried some Marine cleaner that didn't seem to do much, then some nanotech wax, which looked ok. Either way the cloth I was using got a lot of red on it... Why is that? What should I be doing to restore this paint?







Sent from my Nexus 5 using Tapatalk 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1984 Kawasaki JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) don37725 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules