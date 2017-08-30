pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Yesterday, 11:58 PM #1
    Alter Ego Trip
    Alter Ego Trip is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    930

    Another Blaster Build

    Well after chasing one for years I finally tracked down a Blaster. They are rare as hens teeth around here and bring stupid money, even when pretty rough. I scored this from a guy who's had it for the past 10 years. Very nice shape other than the typical minor chips here and there and some usual beaching marks. I won't say what I paid as most would probably crap their pants lol.

    Has an R&D ride plate, Protec pipe, and unknown grate and prop. Other than that she appears pretty much stock. I've had so much fun on the x4 1100 I'm going to do the same treatment to the blaster. I'm waffling back and forth between the Kawi and Yammy powerplant though. I absolutely love the Kawi in my x4 but they are getting harder to find. I tracked down a nice complete Yammy 1100 that I'm eyeing. I'll see the complete motor/electronics out of this to offset the new motor.

    I'm also half debating pulling the nasty 1100 out of my x4, putting it in the blaster and replacing the x4 with a "mostly" stock 1100.

    20170830_201539.jpg20170830_201553.jpg20170830_201728.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:26 AM #2
    RIDEH2O
    RIDEH2O is offline
    Top Dog RIDEH2O's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    nevada
    Posts
    1,770

    Re: Another Blaster Build

    Subd'

    Yami 1200 is the way to go from what I hear.

    post lotsa pics!!
    2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion

    Thanks 2017 sponsors....

    Reno KTM
    DirtTricks
    Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection
    Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels
    Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)
    On the Mark Construction, Reno NV
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:36 AM #3
    Alter Ego Trip
    Alter Ego Trip is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    930

    Re: Another Blaster Build

    Quote Originally Posted by RIDEH2O View Post
    Subd'

    Yami 1200 is the way to go from what I hear.

    post lotsa pics!!
    How much heavier is the 1200 than the 1100? It's just a rec machine so I'm not super concerned, but light is right.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:53 AM #4
    RIDEH2O
    RIDEH2O is offline
    Top Dog RIDEH2O's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    nevada
    Posts
    1,770

    Re: Another Blaster Build

    Quote Originally Posted by Alter Ego Trip View Post
    How much heavier is the 1200 than the 1100? It's just a rec machine so I'm not super concerned, but light is right.
    I dunno? But Denny put the smack down on us last year with his 1200 yami powered HX in Sport GP.
    Plus it might fit in there like it was meant to be?
    2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion

    Thanks 2017 sponsors....

    Reno KTM
    DirtTricks
    Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection
    Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels
    Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)
    On the Mark Construction, Reno NV
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:21 AM #5
    Alter Ego Trip
    Alter Ego Trip is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    930

    Re: Another Blaster Build

    I've seen a couple done online. Have to dig into that. The yammy 1100 is tempting due to cost. I can snag it for about 650 shipped. Have to see what a 1200 will cost if i can find one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 