Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Another Blaster Build #1 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 930 Another Blaster Build Well after chasing one for years I finally tracked down a Blaster. They are rare as hens teeth around here and bring stupid money, even when pretty rough. I scored this from a guy who's had it for the past 10 years. Very nice shape other than the typical minor chips here and there and some usual beaching marks. I won't say what I paid as most would probably crap their pants lol.



Has an R&D ride plate, Protec pipe, and unknown grate and prop. Other than that she appears pretty much stock. I've had so much fun on the x4 1100 I'm going to do the same treatment to the blaster. I'm waffling back and forth between the Kawi and Yammy powerplant though. I absolutely love the Kawi in my x4 but they are getting harder to find. I tracked down a nice complete Yammy 1100 that I'm eyeing. I'll see the complete motor/electronics out of this to offset the new motor.



I'm also half debating pulling the nasty 1100 out of my x4, putting it in the blaster and replacing the x4 with a "mostly" stock 1100.



20170830_201539.jpg20170830_201553.jpg20170830_201728.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,770 Re: Another Blaster Build Subd'



Yami 1200 is the way to go from what I hear.



post lotsa pics!! 2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



Thanks 2017 sponsors....



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV #3 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 930 Re: Another Blaster Build Originally Posted by RIDEH2O Originally Posted by Subd'



Yami 1200 is the way to go from what I hear.



post lotsa pics!! #4 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,770 Re: Another Blaster Build Originally Posted by Alter Ego Trip Originally Posted by How much heavier is the 1200 than the 1100? It's just a rec machine so I'm not super concerned, but light is right.

Plus it might fit in there like it was meant to be? 2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



Thanks 2017 sponsors....



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV #5 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 930 Re: Another Blaster Build I've seen a couple done online. Have to dig into that. The yammy 1100 is tempting due to cost. I can snag it for about 650 shipped. Have to see what a 1200 will cost if i can find one. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules