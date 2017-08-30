Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Anyone know if this is an X pgs Box or what it would fit #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2010 Location fl Age 50 Posts 29 Anyone know if this is an X pgs Box or what it would fit Hi I was wondering if anyone knew what this water box would fit the guy says it fits an SX but he's not sure what it fits cuz someone gave it to him I am posting a picture of a Kaufman box for a Kaufman pipe and it looks almost the same can anyone please tell me would this fit and ex I he says it's a factory box it looks like the XII box KaufmanAttachment 529686Screenshot_2017-08-30_023546.jpgScreenshot_2017-08-30_023535.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2010 Location fl Age 50 Posts 29 Re: Anyone know if this is an X pgs Box or what it would fit I am looking for an x i box to fit my XI with a Factory pipe this box looks just like the two that I posted and the link that I also posted the one is a Kaufman the other one is the pgs he says it's exactly a factory box for an SX but I think he is wrong cuz he does not know exactly what it fits if anyone can help identify this box I would be grateful and if this fits and XII can you tell me do you know if it's a worthwhile box I'm guessing it's going to be pretty loud versus it looks like it's lightweight aluminum I don't care about the sound if it gives better than stock performance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

