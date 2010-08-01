Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: YAM 760 cases, 701 ebox shell/coil, 61x stator and more #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 57 YAM 760 cases, 701 ebox shell/coil, 61x stator and more Selling a set of 760 cases. Matching set. has some corrosion and some minor damage. Has rod rash on the flywheel side , top and bottom case. Has a dent on the pto side bottom case, and some dings in front cover area. no cracks through the cases.

$185 shipped





701 ebox shell. had been sandblasted and re painted but sat for a while in a parked ski. all threads in shell are good. comes with good rectifier and coil w/ ngk spark plug boots. gasket is old and worn but works. Hardware included. Some of the stainless philips bolts are starting to strip and I remember 1 or 2 of them being harder than others to take in and out.

$70 shipped





UMI turn plate. uses a bolt and a spacer to use on a stock pole with stock bushings. stock SJ length.

$45 shipped





61x stator with braided cable and connectors to remover motor without having to take the ebox out.

untested and one mounting ear is broken. good to transfer over magnets to a good stator plate.

$40 shipped





61x flywheel. seems like it was sandblasted in the past. needs good cleaning. $25 shipped





yamaha 701 front cover with oil block off. $20 shipped



IMG_2063.JPGIMG_2064.JPGIMG_2065.JPGIMG_2067.JPGIMG_2068.JPGIMG_2069.JPGIMG_2071.JPGIMG_2076.JPGIMG_2078.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules