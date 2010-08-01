Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 08 VX 110 Cruiser won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location PA Age 41 Posts 9 08 VX 110 Cruiser won't start Ok ran my waverunners all summer no problems at all, I put them in the lake on Monday and the ran great. Today one started acting up, when you push the start button the display worked but that was all, the engine wouldn't turn. I pressed the unlock button on the remote and then pressed the start button and it would start right up. It happened twice today but started every other time. When I was finished for the day it happened again except this time when pressing the remote there was no beep (unlock or lock) and the display did not light up at all. The security light did go on but that's it. I here like a crackling sound over by the fuse box when I press the remote button but nothing else works. Anyone have any idea? Last edited by seanpa; Yesterday at 10:40 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) seanpa Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules