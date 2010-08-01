pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Yesterday, 08:04 PM #1
    Andyda98
    Andyda98 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    North Dakota
    Age
    33
    Posts
    7

    2003 rx di rebuild?

    So i.m thinking of buying this 2003 rx di for $500 with trailer. He says no compression in one cylinder so i.ll probably do a engine rebuild of that is the case. Question is it it worth spending the $1200 or so to rebuild. Any major issues with this model or common problems. I am already sending my 2003 zxi 1100 motor off to get rebuilt this winter and then this came along. It is complete no damage as far as I can see from pictures I got. And has not been tore apart as well.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Andyda98; Yesterday at 08:13 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:32 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,682

    Re: 2003 rx di rebuild?

    Run Forest RUN !!

    Some will say they are great but IMO are the biggest POS ever built. They will drain your wallet QUICK & there are very few people that actually know how to fix one when it breaks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:23 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,213

    Re: 2003 rx di rebuild?

    They are great when they run, do yourself a favor and call around to see who works on them , you will quickly find out that no one does, I have been lucky enough to repair a few but as they say I would rather be lucky than good.
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 09:25 PM #4
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,889

    Re: 2003 rx di rebuild?

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Run Forest RUN !!

    Some will say they are great but IMO are the biggest POS ever built. They will drain your wallet QUICK & there are very few people that actually know how to fix one when it breaks.
    Theyre great skis if youre the guy getting paid to work on em.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 09:28 PM #5
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,889

    Re: 2003 rx di rebuild?

    Thats actually a good deal with that triton, those trailers are sweet.
    Get him down to 400 and you are basically getting a free trailer once you part out the ski, plus a few dollars profit as well.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 10:24 PM #6
    Andyda98
    Andyda98 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    North Dakota
    Age
    33
    Posts
    7

    Re: 2003 rx di rebuild?

    Is the problem the electronics on it and the direct injection system ? Or our they just really picky on how they run right
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 