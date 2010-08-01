So i.m thinking of buying this 2003 rx di for $500 with trailer. He says no compression in one cylinder so i.ll probably do a engine rebuild of that is the case. Question is it it worth spending the $1200 or so to rebuild. Any major issues with this model or common problems. I am already sending my 2003 zxi 1100 motor off to get rebuilt this winter and then this came along. It is complete no damage as far as I can see from pictures I got. And has not been tore apart as well.
They are great when they run, do yourself a favor and call around to see who works on them , you will quickly find out that no one does, I have been lucky enough to repair a few but as they say I would rather be lucky than good.
