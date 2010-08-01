Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 2003 rx di rebuild? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location North Dakota Age 33 Posts 7 2003 rx di rebuild? So i.m thinking of buying this 2003 rx di for $500 with trailer. He says no compression in one cylinder so i.ll probably do a engine rebuild of that is the case. Question is it it worth spending the $1200 or so to rebuild. Any major issues with this model or common problems. I am already sending my 2003 zxi 1100 motor off to get rebuilt this winter and then this came along. It is complete no damage as far as I can see from pictures I got. And has not been tore apart as well. Attached Images l_1f300690131b3097f5ec69c9fb0350c7.jpg (180.2 KB, 5 views)

Run Forest RUN !!



Some will say they are great but IMO are the biggest POS ever built. They will drain your wallet QUICK & there are very few people that actually know how to fix one when it breaks.

They are great when they run, do yourself a favor and call around to see who works on them , you will quickly find out that no one does, I have been lucky enough to repair a few but as they say I would rather be lucky than good.

Run Forest RUN !!

Some will say they are great but IMO are the biggest POS ever built. They will drain your wallet QUICK & there are very few people that actually know how to fix one when it breaks.



Some will say they are great but IMO are the biggest POS ever built. They will drain your wallet QUICK & there are very few people that actually know how to fix one when it breaks. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

Thats actually a good deal with that triton, those trailers are sweet.

Get him down to 400 and you are basically getting a free trailer once you part out the ski, plus a few dollars profit as well.





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

