I have owned my 95 Sea Doo SPX since new and have had almost zero issues with it. Last time out it stopped running and would not restart. It sounded as if it wanted to but not luck.

I did a compression test and found the rear cylinder has 130 psi and the front cylinder has 30 psi. Can anyone direct me in what might be causing the dramatic loss of pressure?

Not sure if its rings, hole in piston, hole in head, etc......





Looking for advise.



Thanks,



