PWC Portable Flushing
Has anyone ever created a portable flush system for a PWC? I am thinking all you would need is a 5 gallon bucket with a hose connected from the bucket to the flushing port on the ski. Looks like someone has done it for a boat...would this work for a ski too?
10-15 years ago there was a product that looked like an oversize serum bag that you would fill with fresh water, connect to engine block, hold higher than the engine and then flush.
Bag was collapsible for easy storage.
That would be very handy....would there be any issues with just a gravity fed system. Most hose connections probably have around 50psi
Camp Shower.jpgIt is a gravity based feed system.
You could adapt this:
Dang...that is even better than a 5 gallon bucket
