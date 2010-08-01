pxctoday

  Today, 04:01 PM #1
    CMR410
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    MD
    Posts
    6

    PWC Portable Flushing

    Has anyone ever created a portable flush system for a PWC? I am thinking all you would need is a 5 gallon bucket with a hose connected from the bucket to the flushing port on the ski. Looks like someone has done it for a boat...would this work for a ski too?
    .Portable Flush System.JPG
  Today, 04:09 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    589

    Re: PWC Portable Flushing

    10-15 years ago there was a product that looked like an oversize serum bag that you would fill with fresh water, connect to engine block, hold higher than the engine and then flush.

    Bag was collapsible for easy storage.
  Today, 04:17 PM #3
    CMR410
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    MD
    Posts
    6

    Re: PWC Portable Flushing

    That would be very handy....would there be any issues with just a gravity fed system. Most hose connections probably have around 50psi
  Today, 04:19 PM #4
    JC-SuperJet
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    589

    Re: PWC Portable Flushing

    Camp Shower.jpgIt is a gravity based feed system.

    You could adapt this:
  Today, 04:31 PM #5
    CMR410
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    MD
    Posts
    6

    Re: PWC Portable Flushing

    Dang...that is even better than a 5 gallon bucket
  Today, 04:51 PM #6
    CMR410
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    MD
    Posts
    6

    Re: PWC Portable Flushing

