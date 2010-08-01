Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: PWC Portable Flushing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location MD Posts 6 PWC Portable Flushing Has anyone ever created a portable flush system for a PWC? I am thinking all you would need is a 5 gallon bucket with a hose connected from the bucket to the flushing port on the ski. Looks like someone has done it for a boat...would this work for a ski too?

.Portable Flush System.JPG #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 589 Re: PWC Portable Flushing 10-15 years ago there was a product that looked like an oversize serum bag that you would fill with fresh water, connect to engine block, hold higher than the engine and then flush.



Bag was collapsible for easy storage. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location MD Posts 6 Re: PWC Portable Flushing That would be very handy....would there be any issues with just a gravity fed system. Most hose connections probably have around 50psi Last edited by CMR410; Today at 04:17 PM . #4 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 589 Re: PWC Portable Flushing Camp Shower.jpgIt is a gravity based feed system.



You could adapt this: Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 04:20 PM . #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location MD Posts 6 Re: PWC Portable Flushing Dang...that is even better than a 5 gallon bucket #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location MD Posts 6 Re: PWC Portable Flushing Dang...that is even better than a 5 gallon bucket Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post replies You may not post attachments

