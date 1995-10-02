pxctoday

  Today, 12:50 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    newtondeegan is offline
    PWCToday Newbie newtondeegan's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Age
    18
    Posts
    23

    Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800?

    I have a friend that has a 2008 Kawasaki SXR800 for sale.

    The ski has a bunch of work done to it, such as:
    - ProWatercraft Front & Rear Sponsons
    - ProWatercraft HFC Race Plate
    - R&D Intake
    - Solas 140 Pump
    - Solas Drop Nozzle
    - RRP Handle Pole
    - AST Steering System
    - Freshly Built Engine
    - ADA Girdled Head
    - 48mm Novi Carbs
    - R&D Intake Manifold
    - VForce Reeds
    - Factory Dry Pipe

    She is asking $6,000.
    That seems very cheap to me.

    Should I be concerned that the price is so low? Or should I just shut up and buy it?!
  Today, 12:56 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,758

    Re: Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800?

    good deal.
  Today, 01:37 PM #3
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,707

    Re: Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800?

    I don't think it's too low. Yes, the mods add some value but the ski is used. The fact that it has a fresh engine indicates it isn't a ski with only 10 hours on it.
  Today, 02:14 PM #4
    theVetteman3
    theVetteman3 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home theVetteman3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Chicago / Portage, MI
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,727

    Re: Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800?

    With all those parts it's a pretty good value. That build is what racers used to use before many went to triples. That set up will be fun but keep in mind it's optimized towards racing. Dual 48s means you don't have a reserve, for example. Dry pipe, even considering this is one of the best ever made, means a dry pipe power band. If you are interested, be sure to test ride it first and see what you think. Also find out if that 800 engine has been ported, and if so by whom. That could be a huge plus if it has been.

    For what it's worth, my brother and I have never enjoyed sxrs set up like this. He has two 1100s. For cheaper you can have a limited 1100 build which will be more fun to run recreationally. A limited 1100 ski will be more than a match for all but the absolute best set up dry pipe 800s, for a lot less money. I personally feel the linear power makes putting the power to a buoy course much more predictable and easier to race with. As soon as you start modding the 1100 engine, there's no comparison. I HATE the off power, sluggish and heavy feeling of a big ski with a dry pipe, at low revs prior to the pipe kicking in. Then when it does it hits so strongly you've got 2000 rpm where it's hard to ride around in. Again, just a preference. If you're going to spend this money shop around a bit and see what you prefer riding.
