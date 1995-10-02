Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 18 Posts 23 Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800? I have a friend that has a 2008 Kawasaki SXR800 for sale.



The ski has a bunch of work done to it, such as:

- ProWatercraft Front & Rear Sponsons

- ProWatercraft HFC Race Plate

- R&D Intake

- Solas 140 Pump

- Solas Drop Nozzle

- RRP Handle Pole

- AST Steering System

- Freshly Built Engine

- ADA Girdled Head

- 48mm Novi Carbs

- R&D Intake Manifold

- VForce Reeds

- Factory Dry Pipe



She is asking $6,000.

That seems very cheap to me.



Should I be concerned that the price is so low? Or should I just shut up and buy it?! #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,758 Re: Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800? good deal. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,707 Re: Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800? I don't think it's too low. Yes, the mods add some value but the ski is used. The fact that it has a fresh engine indicates it isn't a ski with only 10 hours on it.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS4401989 650sx1991 X21992 750sx1995 900zxi (qty 2)1995 X2 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,727 Re: Should I buy Kawasaki SXR800? With all those parts it's a pretty good value. That build is what racers used to use before many went to triples. That set up will be fun but keep in mind it's optimized towards racing. Dual 48s means you don't have a reserve, for example. Dry pipe, even considering this is one of the best ever made, means a dry pipe power band. If you are interested, be sure to test ride it first and see what you think. Also find out if that 800 engine has been ported, and if so by whom. That could be a huge plus if it has been.



For what it's worth, my brother and I have never enjoyed sxrs set up like this. He has two 1100s. For cheaper you can have a limited 1100 build which will be more fun to run recreationally. A limited 1100 ski will be more than a match for all but the absolute best set up dry pipe 800s, for a lot less money. I personally feel the linear power makes putting the power to a buoy course much more predictable and easier to race with. As soon as you start modding the 1100 engine, there's no comparison. I HATE the off power, sluggish and heavy feeling of a big ski with a dry pipe, at low revs prior to the pipe kicking in. Then when it does it hits so strongly you've got 2000 rpm where it's hard to ride around in. Again, just a preference. If you're going to spend this money shop around a bit and see what you prefer riding. 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 6 guests) JSNate, scottw090 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules