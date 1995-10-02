I have a friend that has a 2008 Kawasaki SXR800 for sale.
The ski has a bunch of work done to it, such as:
- ProWatercraft Front & Rear Sponsons
- ProWatercraft HFC Race Plate
- R&D Intake
- Solas 140 Pump
- Solas Drop Nozzle
- RRP Handle Pole
- AST Steering System
- Freshly Built Engine
- ADA Girdled Head
- 48mm Novi Carbs
- R&D Intake Manifold
- VForce Reeds
- Factory Dry Pipe
She is asking $6,000.
That seems very cheap to me.
Should I be concerned that the price is so low? Or should I just shut up and buy it?!