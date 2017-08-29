|
Superjet OEM Hood Seal Problems - Help
Hi folks,
I have fitted a new OEM Hood seal to my recently purchased Yamaha Superjet all at the cost of £160. I used my mint 2010 Superjet as a guide to glew in the hood seal perfectly.
The thing is... water is pissing past the hood seal at the fuel tank end... It's water tight everywhere else.
Is this a problem with the SJ as there is little downward pressure onto the hood seal at the fuel tank end unlike at the ebox end where there is the latch?
I have even put blue rubber tubing on the hood hooks (see pics) in an attempt to create more downward force from the hood to the hood seal.
Any ideas on a fix? Or am I being unrealistic to expect the seal to be watertight given its cost of £160?
Many thanks in advance
Paul.
Try adding a thick bead of silicon under the new hood seal.
If that doesn't resolve the issue, you can glue a seal along the hood edge itself.
Automotive door seals and refrigerator/appliance seals work well and are a lot cheaper than L160...
SXR Appliance Seal 1.jpgSXR Appliance Seal 2.jpg
This is a double seal system on a 951 SXR. It works great and the engine bay stays bone dry. Credit goes to Mark McQueen for building this sweet GP Ski.
I think that just adding the silicone under the new hood seal will take care of your issue.
Hi JC,
So you mean effectively raise the height of the seal up towards the sky at the fuel tank end?
Cheers,
Paul.
The silicone sealant will seal the bottom of the hood seal which is where it normally develops leaks. The silicone layer itself will not add significant thickness or height to the seal.
