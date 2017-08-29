pxctoday

  Today, 08:37 AM
    SuperjetNI
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    N Ireland
    Age
    40
    Posts
    3

    Superjet OEM Hood Seal Problems - Help

    Hi folks,
    I have fitted a new OEM Hood seal to my recently purchased Yamaha Superjet all at the cost of £160. I used my mint 2010 Superjet as a guide to glew in the hood seal perfectly.

    The thing is... water is pissing past the hood seal at the fuel tank end... It's water tight everywhere else.

    Is this a problem with the SJ as there is little downward pressure onto the hood seal at the fuel tank end unlike at the ebox end where there is the latch?

    I have even put blue rubber tubing on the hood hooks (see pics) in an attempt to create more downward force from the hood to the hood seal.

    Any ideas on a fix? Or am I being unrealistic to expect the seal to be watertight given its cost of £160?

    Many thanks in advance

    Paul.
