Superjet OEM Hood Seal Problems - Help

Hi folks,

I have fitted a new OEM Hood seal to my recently purchased Yamaha Superjet all at the cost of £160. I used my mint 2010 Superjet as a guide to glew in the hood seal perfectly.



The thing is... water is pissing past the hood seal at the fuel tank end... It's water tight everywhere else.



Is this a problem with the SJ as there is little downward pressure onto the hood seal at the fuel tank end unlike at the ebox end where there is the latch?



I have even put blue rubber tubing on the hood hooks (see pics) in an attempt to create more downward force from the hood to the hood seal.



Any ideas on a fix? Or am I being unrealistic to expect the seal to be watertight given its cost of £160?



Many thanks in advance



