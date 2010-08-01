Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Seadoo Gtx runs on trailer fine, but doesnt run in the water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location Stevens point, Wisconsin Age 20 Posts 21 1994 Seadoo Gtx runs on trailer fine, but doesnt run in the water Hey guys, I have a 1994 seadoo gtx that runs fine on the trailer but the when i put it on the water , it runs for about 5 seconds and bogs down. I tried staring it before putting it in the water and then backing the trailer down and the second it hits the water it dies. The engine was rebuild this year and a bunch of other stuff was replace, has 120 psi of compression on both cylinders that was with a weaker battery , my high speed is set between 0 and 3/8, and my low speed at 1 1/4, spark is good, i checked my waterbox and nothing is cracked or loose, i dont smell any exhaust leaks. I saw on another forum that the 1995 gtx or xp has a faulty hose going from the wayerbox to the exhaust outlet that would collaspe in water and flood the engine out with exhaust gas. if anyone would help that would be awesome trying to get it done before a free ride Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

