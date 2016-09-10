|
Steve K
ModeratorPWCToday Guru
Tri-State River Rats PWC Jamboree & Poker Run, Norris Lake, TN 7-10 September
Tri-State River Rats famous PWC Jamboree & Poker Run!!! We'll ride beautiful Norris Lake just north of Knoxville, Tennessee. Joy rides on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. With the Poker Run on Saturday 9:30am, $10 a hand and $1 door prize tickets!!!! We'll have 5 stops, lunch, and end with dinner and PARTY at Shangia Marina and Resort, Pizza on us.
Call Shanghai Resort Marina for Lodging. $99 for a double bed room. 423-562-7651. Ask for Lucas the manager.
Prizes over $1,000!!! SPONSORS: Yamaha of Louisville, Torx Racing, Car Stuff, Tyler's Personal Watercraft Service, Academy Sports, Total Truck Parts, and more coming!!!!!
T-Shirts available $20, pre-order...... Check us out on Facebook (Tri-State River Rats Powersports Club)
Steve K
