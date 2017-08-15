|
|
-
Frequent Poster
California: Kawasaki 650 west coast cb-245 intake & mikuni sbn 44 carb complete setup
http://www.ebay.com/itm/172842716240...84.m1558.l2649
Up for sale is a Mikuni SBN 44 carburetor, a Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestor, a Westcoast CB-245 intake manifold, a Mikuni SBN 38/44 rebuild kit, a carburetor base gasket, and aftermarket reeds. Everything was removed from a built Kawasaki x2, I strongly advise the buyer to rebuild and rejet the carburetor for their application. This setup should work on any Kawasaki 650 based jet ski/ PWC, some models may require minor modifications to the fuel/ air system. In my opinion this is a very important mod for your Kawasaki 650 based jet ski/ PWC! Many of the stock carburetor setups on the 650s were insufficient and starved the engine for fuel/air! If you want to bring your engine to life and give it more power this mod is a must!
ASKING $550 OBO (please be reasonable with offers)
20170815_120604.jpg20170815_120725.jpg20170815_120703.jpg20170815_115553.jpg20170815_115659.jpg20170815_120753.jpg20170815_120034.jpg20170815_120104.jpg20170815_120024.jpg20170815_122210.jpg20170815_120335.jpg20170815_120147.jpg20170815_120155.jpg20170815_120209.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules