A couple of weekends ago my wife was on one of our honda jet skis and reverse quit working. It's a 07 3 seater non turbo. It had always been smooth and worked perfect. The lever would not engage reverse or lock back into normal position. When I got it out of the water the cable appears to be good but there is like a plastic nut on the cable between the hull and reverse cup that's just loose. It has no threads inside it. It is taking on water so I need to get it fixed. Could someone tell me what I need to attach the cable back to the hull and it be sealed. And what do I need to check on the cable if it could be bad and need replaced or just the attachment hardware. I'm new to the jet ski thing except service and ride. ATV and rzr I can tear down and rebuild from the ground up but not tore into the aquatrax. Thanks for any help.

