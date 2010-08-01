pxctoday

  Today, 06:32 PM #1
    CHagest
    Brand New Hyrdrospace Jettrim Mat Kit

    HSR Benelli Jettrim Mat Kit (6pc)
    Brand new, never used, never even taken out of box!

    Black Bottom Mat / X-Stitch
    Silver Carbon Side Mat
    Dark Silver Carbon Trim
    Silver Carbon Dash Mat
    Full Length Side Lifters
    Side Tray Lifters
    Under Mat Padding

    Like I said, never used. Make me a reasonable offer if interested!
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
  Today, 06:33 PM #2
    CHagest
    Re: Brand New Hyrdrospace Jettrim Mat Kit

    Bottom mat it shiny because I cleaned it up a little but and wiped them off.
    Perfect condition!
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
