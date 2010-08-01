Brand New Hydrospace Jettrim Mat kit for sale.
Never used, picked up and then sat in box.

6pc kit
-Black Bottom Mat / Standard X-Stitch
-Silver Carbon Side Mat & Dash
-Dark Silver Carbon Trim
-Under Mat Madding
-Full Length Side Lifters
-Side Tray Lifters

Bought brand new a few months ago, ended up never using it.

Make me a reasonable offer!image1 (5).JPG