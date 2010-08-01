Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 xp not getting max rpm or speed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location NY Posts 33 96 xp not getting max rpm or speed Hey guys,



I haven't used my XP in over a year and finally had the chance to take her on the lake. When I last used it, I would reach around 7k rpms and 59-61 mph depending on conditions. This last time out, I could only muster 48 mph at 6100 rpms.



I removed all the old fuel and replaced with new before running it. The only other symptoms it had were low idle when hot (around 1000 rpms) and did not like to start after warmed up.



It' has a spec 2 pipe, 85mm nozzle, novi max flows, msd water injection and stock head.



I recently sent the MPEM out for a new key and reinstalled it that's the only thing that was different from last season



