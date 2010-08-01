Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2013 KAWASAKI ULTRA 300LX 100% Rebuild --Which upgrades?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location AZ Posts 7 2013 KAWASAKI ULTRA 300LX 100% Rebuild --Which upgrades?? Good morning all, new to the forum, hope to get answers from all the good people here

I am rebuilding my 2013 top to bottom, loooong story short, it sunk, sat, rusted....etc..... needs new everything



While I am at it, what would you guys recommend i upgrade to improve reliability? Maybe performance ?



can't wait to get back on the water....



Thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules