WTB: Waveblaster 2 bow storage compartment hood/cover
Not sure of the exact name. The storage compartment on the bow of the ski. I need the lid that goes on top of it that opens/closes. Hinges not needed but will take if attached. Color unimportant.
Lid, Locker Bow
GK5-6476A-10-00
From the parts site
