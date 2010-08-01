pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:01 AM #1
    WTB: Waveblaster 2 bow storage compartment hood/cover

    Not sure of the exact name. The storage compartment on the bow of the ski. I need the lid that goes on top of it that opens/closes. Hinges not needed but will take if attached. Color unimportant.
  2. Today, 11:03 AM #2
    Re: WTB: Waveblaster 2 bow storage compartment hood/cover

    Lid, Locker Bow
    GK5-6476A-10-00

    From the parts site
