Removing steering cable

Morning!



I'm attempting to fix my steering cable on a 96 Seadoo GTI and I am having a bear of a time attempting to remove the steering cable from the hull.



The little black rubber nut on the back of the craft seems to be giving me the most trouble. I've managed to spin it a few times using tools but it doesn't seem like it's coming off - just spinning.



I googled this problem and it looks like most people just push the cable out from the inside however mine won't budge. I tried to whack it with a hammer/vice grip combo to no avail. I'm hoping for some advice.





There are a couple pictures attached. There's a closeup inside the hull and it almost looks like there's a tiny washer or something in there or maybe glue. I'm hoping some experts on this forum can give me some suggestions.



