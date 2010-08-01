|
WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket
Looking for 750 dual carb throttle bracket for stock keihin carbs.
Thanks in advance
Re: WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket
I think I have one for the Mikuni, not sure if they are the same?
Re: WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket
If you can post a pic, i can tell you. Thanks!
