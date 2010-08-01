Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 683 WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket Looking for 750 dual carb throttle bracket for stock keihin carbs.



Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 422 Re: WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket I think I have one for the Mikuni, not sure if they are the same? #3 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 683 Re: WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket If you can post a pic, i can tell you. Thanks!

