  Today, 06:06 AM
    Merk
    WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket

    Looking for 750 dual carb throttle bracket for stock keihin carbs.

    Thanks in advance
  Today, 07:18 AM
    Jim_ii
    Re: WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket

    I think I have one for the Mikuni, not sure if they are the same?
  Today, 07:52 AM
    Merk
    Re: WTB: 750 sxi throttle cable bracket

    If you can post a pic, i can tell you. Thanks!
