Race mods: Set back pump, front fill, tubbies, trim, etc.
I am starting to clean up and will repaint and add graphics to my wife's '88 X2 650.
It runs great. (No it does not have a 800cc in it, yet.) But the hull has some serious dings and wear which need to be filled, sanded and painted, the seat will be going to Jettrim soon, etc.
In preparation, I read this thread:
HOW TO: fix your new to you x2. READ THIS BEFORE YOU POST A NEW THREAD asking how too
I also read this entire thread:
Proposed Rules for 2014 WF Vintage X2 Class *Please Read if you plan on racing it*
which mentions the following "Race mods": Set back pump, front fill, tubbies, trim,* etc.
The mods that I am interested in doing now are hull mods, so I am interested in front fill and tubbies.
I searched for "front fill" and got nothing. What are you racers doing as "front fill." Are you laying up lead sheet underneath to keep the nose down? What and where are you filling? Pictures would be appreciated.
Same thing for "tubbies."
Reading the above thread, I realized that Steve Girling, 2015 X2 Open World Champion lives just 32 miles from us. But even if I could contact him, I wouldn't because I am so unknowledgeable that I wouldn't want to waste his time. So, I come here in the hope that you guys and gals will educate me.
* The ski already has a motorcycle brake lever nozzle trim adjuster (which doesn't seem to do much to me as yet).
