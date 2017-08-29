Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 gp1200 65U clean socal #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 322 1997 gp1200 65U clean socal 130 if I remember correctly on all the holes. Completely stock minus the missing storage compartment lid right underneath the bars (some local skunk wish cash in hand took it for a test ride when I was trying to sell it locally and he put his phone with other things in that little glove box but didn't close it. When he was bouncing up and down on the lake it flew off. Needless to say he did NOT buy the ski).

124 hours on the dash. It has some blemishes but that's to be expected on a ski this old.

The ski is located in Southern California, if a prospected buyer from another state wants to buy it, the shipping is dependent on the buyer.





