Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Motor with Flywheel, Stator, and Starter - Chicago #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2007 Location Crystal Lake, IL Age 29 Posts 299 JS550 Motor with Flywheel, Stator, and Starter - Chicago Parting out my 1984 JS550. I installed this engine in it a few years ago. Compression is about 110psi, taken cold, after sitting for a while. Ran when removed from engine. Pistons appear fine from what you can see. Crank turns smoothly with no broken bearing sounds.



Would like not to ship, but if you want to pay to ship it I guess we can lol.



Also comes with base plate.



I am located in Chicago, IL. PM me with questions.



$300obo



Sent from my Nexus 5 using Tapatalk 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

