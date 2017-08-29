Skat Track D75 148mm Jet Pump
Non setback 12 vane housing
16/21 Skat Trak impeller
Skat Track Venturi nozzle w/changeable rings
Skat Track steering nozzle with changeable rings
Skat Trak Medium pump come installed
Skat Trak short pump cone
Skat Trak SS venturi rings (7 total)
Seadoo Trim/Tilt steering knuckle, works with factory VTS or hydraulic trim.
Seadoo OEM pump seal
I bought this stuff new in 2004 and it has been in storage a while now. Excellent condition ready to bolt in. This stuff is hard to find, especially the venturi and steering nozzle w/changeable rings.
$1700 firm (plus shipping)
New Skat 148mm D-75 16/22 impeller. Works well with short cone for tight course racing.
$250
