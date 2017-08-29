pxctoday

    Mentzel
    Seadoo XP Limited/Skat Trak pump

    Skat Track D75 148mm Jet Pump
    Non setback 12 vane housing
    16/21 Skat Trak impeller
    Skat Track Venturi nozzle w/changeable rings
    Skat Track steering nozzle with changeable rings
    Skat Trak Medium pump come installed
    Skat Trak short pump cone
    Skat Trak SS venturi rings (7 total)
    Seadoo Trim/Tilt steering knuckle, works with factory VTS or hydraulic trim.
    Seadoo OEM pump seal

    I bought this stuff new in 2004 and it has been in storage a while now. Excellent condition ready to bolt in. This stuff is hard to find, especially the venturi and steering nozzle w/changeable rings.

    $1700 firm (plus shipping)

    New Skat 148mm D-75 16/22 impeller. Works well with short cone for tight course racing.
    $250





