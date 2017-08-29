Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo XP Limited/Skat Trak pump #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 333 Seadoo XP Limited/Skat Trak pump Skat Track D75 148mm Jet Pump

Non setback 12 vane housing

16/21 Skat Trak impeller

Skat Track Venturi nozzle w/changeable rings

Skat Track steering nozzle with changeable rings

Skat Trak Medium pump come installed

Skat Trak short pump cone

Skat Trak SS venturi rings (7 total)

Seadoo Trim/Tilt steering knuckle, works with factory VTS or hydraulic trim.

Seadoo OEM pump seal



I bought this stuff new in 2004 and it has been in storage a while now. Excellent condition ready to bolt in. This stuff is hard to find, especially the venturi and steering nozzle w/changeable rings.



$1700 firm (plus shipping)



New Skat 148mm D-75 16/22 impeller. Works well with short cone for tight course racing.

$250











